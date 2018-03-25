GBP/USD: Focus on stocks

Risk aversion could hurt GBP and vice versa. Charts favor further upside in Sterling. GBP/USD jumped to 1.4218 last week – the highest level since Feb. 2 on the back of a brexit transitional agreement and strong UK data. However, cable’s jets were cooled …
