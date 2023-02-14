GBP/USD has edged higher early Tuesday after having closed higher on Monday. The pair faces next strong resistance at 1.2200. Reaction to US inflation data should dominate the pair’s action in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2200 aligns as the next recovery target - February 14, 2023
- GBP/USD could fall back below 1.2100 after the US CPI print – ING - February 14, 2023
- GBP/USD climbs to three-day top, beyond mid-1.2100s on mostly upbeat UK jobs data - February 14, 2023