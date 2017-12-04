GBP/USD Forecast: 1.35 Mark Now Becomes A Key Hurdle, Brexit News To Remain In Focus

On Friday, the GBP/USD pair stalled its recent upsurge and failed to sustain its early strength o fresh 2-month tops, despite supportive UK manufacturing PMI. The pair subsequently witnessed a bearish gap opening on Monday amid resurgent US Dollar demand …
