A more dovish BoE decision warrants caution for bulls amid looming recession fears. The GBP/USD pair defends a technically significant 200-day SMA support and attracts some buyers on the first day of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day SMA, around 1.2100 mark holds the key for bulls - December 19, 2022
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: On the way to 164.70 support confluence - December 19, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21DMA guards the downside at the start of the week - December 18, 2022