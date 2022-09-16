GBP/USD Forecast: A technical correction is pound’s only hope

GBP/USD has slumped to its lowest level since 1985 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK weighed heavily on the British pound. Technical outlook points to oversold conditions in the …
