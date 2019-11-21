GBP/USD Forecast: Awaits fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move

The USD remained depressed on the back of persistent US-China trade uncertainties. Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark. The GBP/USD pair extended this …
