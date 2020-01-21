GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish bias remains, focus on UK employment details

GBP/USD found some support ahead of monthly lows on Monday. Fears of a no-deal Brexit, BoE rate cut speculations might cap gains. Investors now look forward to the UK jobs data for a fresh impetus.
