GBP/USD has failed to stage a convincing rebound this week. Tehnical outlook suggests that there is more room on the downside before the pair turns oversold. Investors keep a close eye on US Treasury …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bears could target 1.3300 if 10-year US yield gains traction - November 24, 2021
- British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback - November 24, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Threaten Downside - November 24, 2021