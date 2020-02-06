GBP/USD Forecast: Bears ready to take another punch as the EU takes its gloves off

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as upbeat UK data is insufficient to cheer traders. Brexit has been weighing on sterling and further headlines are awaited. Thursday’s four-hour chart is …
