GBP/USD has been trading steadily after a friendly Johnson-Merkel encounter. The UK PM now meets President Macron, which may offer a stricter stance. Thursday’s four-hour chart is paining a mixed …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Boris Johnson braces for the bad cop after getting a 30-day challenge - August 22, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast:Pound to Move Towards 1.20 Level - August 22, 2019
- GBP/USD forecast: Bearish bias remains, sustained break below 1.2100 handle awaited - August 22, 2019