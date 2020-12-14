GBP/USD Forecast: Boris quietly boosts the bulls, room for more gains? Brexit headlines dominate

GBP/USD has kicked off the trading week with a gap higher as Brexit talks resume. A new British proposal on the Level-Playing Field topic outweighs downbeat talk by the PM. London and Brussels are …
