GBP/USD is trading in a narrowing nervous range ahead of the critical BOE decision. The cut is a coin flip, and high uncertainty may trigger substantial volatility. Coronavirus news, the Fed decision …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Break or bounce at critical support? Carney holds the keys - January 30, 2020
- GBP/USD – Pound in Holding Pattern as Investors Await BoE Rate Decision - January 30, 2020
- GBP/USD still targets 1.3285 while above 1.2920 – Commerzbank - January 30, 2020