GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit delay hopes push Sterling above 1.2900 targeting 1.2970 near-term

The GBP/USD is trading little changed around 1.2900 as the UK Brexit Minister travels to Brussels for meeting with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The UK Prime Minister Theresa May plans to …
