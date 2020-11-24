GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes keep underpinning sterling

GBP/USD is trading around 1.33, retreating. Uncertainty about Brexit and the post-nationwide lockdown tiers is weighing on the pound. Vaccine optimism remains elevated. USD/JPY is rising sharply in …
