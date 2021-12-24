GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues Parabolic Move

The British pound has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday to continue its parabolic run. It is currently hanging about the 1.34 handle, and it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA has …
