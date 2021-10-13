GBP/USD Forecast: British pound showing signs of life on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the European session. EU will reportedly ready offer fewer N. Ireland border checks on UK goods. Investors largely ignored mixed data releases from UK. The British …
