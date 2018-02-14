GBP/USD Forecast: bulls eyeing a breakthrough 1.3920-25 supply zone, US data awaited

Against the backdrop of some renewed US Dollar weakness, the GBP/USD pair got an additional boost from Tuesday’s UK inflation figure. The headline UK CPI came in at 3.0% for January and the core CPI reading jumped to 2.7%, its highest level since 2011.
