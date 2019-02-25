The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Friday and rallied over 100-pips intraday to finally end the day just below mid-1.3000s. The pair initially slumped to a multi-day low level of 1.29…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls might aim to conquer 1.3100 mark amid Brexit delay hopes - February 25, 2019
- GBP/USD: 1.3075 becomes nearby barrier as Brexit optimists fail to ignore trade positive news - February 25, 2019
- Brexit and the Oval Office to Keep the GBP and USD in Focus - February 25, 2019