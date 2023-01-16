GBP/USD fails to preserve its early gains to a one-month high amid a strong USD recovery. A softer risk tone prompts some intraday short-covering around the safe-haven greenback. Traders now look to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics, ahead of BoE’s Bailey - January 16, 2023
- EUR/GBP could continue to nudge up towards 0.89 – ING - January 16, 2023
- GBP/USD sticks to gains near one-month peak, just above mid-1.2200s ahead of BoE’s Bailey - January 16, 2023