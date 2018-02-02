GBP/USD Forecast: bulls take a breather ahead of 1.43 handle, UK PMI and NFP eyed

The GBP/USD pair built on this week’s sharp rebound from sub-1.40 level and surged back closer to post-Brexit highs, set last week. Hawkish signals from the Fed failed to ease the bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the …
