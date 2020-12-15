GBP/USD Forecast: Buying opportunity? Brexit silence may be a bliss, everything else just noise

GBP/USD has been attempting recovery after falling from the highs. Brexit talks, the virus and vaccine developments are eyed. Tuesday’s technical chart is showing that the bulls are fighting back.
