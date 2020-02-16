EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Cabinet reshuffle continues to support Sterling - February 16, 2020
- CrediMax Re-Introduces Its Exclusive 0.377 USD Rate on Cardy EX - February 16, 2020
- GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Rallies For The Week - February 15, 2020