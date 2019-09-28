GBP/USD Forecast: Cable could gap lower amid Boris Johnson’s triple trubles

PM Johnson is facing a police investigation over alleged favors to American businesswoman. Former Chancellor Hammond has accused the PM of working for the interests of hedge funds. Opposition parties …
