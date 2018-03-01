The British Pound came under some intense selling pressure on Wednesday after the European Commission published its own draft Brexit withdrawal treaty, which showed that the Union hardened its stance over the Irish border issue. This coupled with a strong …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: confirming a bearish breakdown ahead of UK manufacturing PMI - March 1, 2018
- Forex – USD/JPY Turns Negative as US Tariffs Trigger Risk-Off Sentiment - March 1, 2018
- GBP/USD analysis: at risk of breaking further lower - March 1, 2018