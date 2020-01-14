GBP/USD Forecast: Despite Weaker GDP GBP Shows Resiliency

Despite the fact that the GDP figures came out very disappointing during the trading session on Monday, the British pound has recovered quite nicely to hang on to the 1.30 level against the US dollar.
