GBP/USD en route to test the 1.3100 threshold in the near-term. The GBP/USD pair surged to an over one-month high of 1.3082, holding nearby as the day comes to an end. News coming from the UK were far …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar bears leading the way up - October 12, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pair is struggling to build on last week’s gain - October 12, 2020
- Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Rangebound as Uncertainty Grows Over US Covid-19 Stimulus - October 12, 2020