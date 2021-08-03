GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.39 level amid an improving market mood. Optimism about falling UK covid cases could push the pair higher. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. No milk …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Falling UK covid cases, US inflation, could send cable climbing toward 1.40 - August 3, 2021
- GBP/USD: Cautious tone from the BoE to hit the pound – HSBC - August 3, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3880 Stays Strong - August 3, 2021