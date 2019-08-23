GBP/USD has been retreating from gains triggered by Brexit optimism. The focus now shifts to US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing upwards. “We can find a backstop …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Pares Gains From Yesterday’s Breakout - August 23, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Focus on the Fed after the Boris Johnson’s backstop hopes fade - August 23, 2019
- FxWirePro: Bearish/Bullish Scenarios, OTC Updates of GBP/USD and Hedging Strategies Ahead of Brexit Deadline - August 23, 2019