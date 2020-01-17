GBP/USD Forecast: Free-fall set to continue as a UK rate cut seems unstoppable

GBP/USD has tumbled down after the UK reported a considerable fall in retail sales. Further speculation about the BOE and US consumer confidence are on the radar. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing …
