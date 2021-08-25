GBP/USD holds on to gains but is incapable to clear the 1.3730 resistance area. The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum - August 24, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level - August 24, 2021
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains Against Yen - August 24, 2021