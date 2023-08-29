The GBP/USD faced initial downward pressure during Monday’s trading session. However, it managed to find solid support just above a significant trend line, indicating a potential shift in momentum.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gbp/Usd Technical Analysis: Reinforcing Bears’ Control - August 29, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Forecast: Looks For Momentum As Market At A Slight S - August 29, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has scope to extend lower in zigzag correction [Video] - August 29, 2023