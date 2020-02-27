GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid Brexit fears. Coronavirus fears have been weighing on US yields and the dollar. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing strong resistance is looming. Brexit is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Struggles to Gain Despite US Rate Cut Expectations Weighing on the Dollar - February 27, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: More falls expected after Boris’ Brexit ultimatum to quit talks - February 27, 2020
- British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise - February 27, 2020