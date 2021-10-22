GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term support holds, fundamentals point to additional gains

GBP/USD has declined to the lower limit of the ascending channel. Retail Sales in the UK fell unexpectedly in September, PMIs improved in October. Dollar’s uninspiring performance and fundamentals …
