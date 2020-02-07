GBP/USD Forecast: Nearing December’s low, bearish

EUR/USD has dipped to the lowest since October as the US dollar continues gaining strength amid upbeat US data, optimism about the coronavirus and weak German data earlier. GBP/USD is trading closer …
