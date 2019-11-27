GBP/USD Forecast: Now seems vulnerable to slide below 1.2800 handle, US macro data in focus

The narrowing gap between Conservatives and Labour Party weighed on the GBP. The USD held steady amid the latest optimism over a US-China trade agreement. Investors now look forward to the US macro …
