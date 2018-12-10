The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and ended with modest losses for the fifth consecutive week. Rumours that the UK Cabinet discussed the possibility of a second refer…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Holding at 1.2750, but downward pressure continues to mount - December 10, 2018
- GBP/USD Forecast: Oscillates within a familiar trading range ahead of Tuesday’s key Brexit vote - December 10, 2018
- GBP/USD remains at familiar 1.2750 level as Tuesday’s Brexit vote approaches - December 9, 2018