GBP/USD Forecast: Ousting Johnson may send sterling higher – and chances are rising

GBP/USD has dropped amid a bitter divide over Brexit in parliament. Political plotting, forward-looking PMIs, and the US NFP are eyed. Early October’s daily chart is painting a mixed picture. After …
