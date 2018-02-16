The GBP/USD pair, so far, has moved higher every day this week and touched a two-week high level of 1.4145 during the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar sentiment remains negative, despite supportive economic data, and has been one of the key factors …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: placed at an important juncture ahead of UK retail sales - February 16, 2018
- GBP/USD catching some bids heading into UK Retail Sales - February 16, 2018
- FxWirePro: GBP/JPY consolidates in narrow range, good to buy on dips - February 16, 2018