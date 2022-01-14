GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness

GBP/USD has regained its traction following Thursday’s consolidation. A negative shift in risk sentiment could limit the pair’s upside. The latest data releases from the UK were largely ignored by …
