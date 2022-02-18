GBP/USD has continued to push higher after posting gains for the third straight day. The greenback stays on the back foot amid improving sentiment. Retail Sales in the UK rose at a stronger pace than …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches resistance that holds the key for further gains - February 18, 2022
- GBP/USD to extend its advance once above 1.3710/50 – SocGen - February 18, 2022
- GBP/USD: Break above 1.3700/15 to clear the path towards 1.42 – BofA - February 18, 2022