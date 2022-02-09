GBP/USD has been edging higher since finding support near 1.3500. The dollar struggles to gather strength following Tuesday’s modest recovery. US economic docket won’t be offering any high-tier data …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes 1.3600 as next bullish target - February 9, 2022
- GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near mid-1.3500s, lacks follow-through - February 9, 2022
- British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD? - February 9, 2022