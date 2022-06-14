GBP/USD has been struggling to gather recovery momentum. The pair could test 1.2100 once again amid hawkish Fed bets. ILO Unemployment Rate in the UK edged higher to 3.8%. GBP/USD has managed to stage …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks to test 1.2100 as recovery fails to pick up steam - June 14, 2022
- GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near two-year low just above 1.2100 mark - June 14, 2022
- British Pound (GBP) Forecast: 50Bps Rate Hike Off The Table As UK Unemployment Rises? - June 14, 2022