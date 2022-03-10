GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs another risk boost to extend rebound

GBP/USD has lost its traction after testing 1.3200. Pound can capitalize on risk flows on de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sellers could take action in case GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3160 …
