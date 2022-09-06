GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1600 to attract buyers

GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 1.1600 on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish shift as investors await the US ISM Services PMI data for August.
