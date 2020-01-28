GBP/USD Forecast: Pound on the back-foot ahead of UK first-tier events

The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red. The …
