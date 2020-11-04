The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP’s private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October. GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound once again hit by Brexit woes - November 4, 2020
- GBP/USD sideways around 1.3000 as US dollar consolidates - November 4, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid US elections uncertainty - November 4, 2020