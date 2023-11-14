The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north above the midline, justifying the ongoing upbeat momentum in the pair. The next topside barrier is envisioned at the 200-day Simple Moving …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling awaits a sustained move above 1.2300 - November 14, 2023
- Gold Boosted by Safe-Haven Demand; GBP Rises on Strong UK Employment Report - November 14, 2023
- GBP/USD outlook: Cable cracks pivotal 1.2300 resistance zone on strong UK labor data - November 14, 2023