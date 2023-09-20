According to Reuters, the probability of the Bank of England (BoE) holding its policy rate steady on Thursday climbed to 50% after UK inflation data, up considerably from 20% earlier in the week.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling eyes further losses after UK inflation data - September 20, 2023
- GBP/USD outlook: Falls on softer than expected UK inflation data - September 20, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Loses traction below 183.00 within the descending trend-channel following the UK data - September 20, 2023