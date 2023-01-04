Following Tuesday’s sharp decline, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2050 early Wednesday, erasing all of the previous day’s losses in the process. In case risk flows continue to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling faces strong resistance at 1.2100 - January 4, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to reclaim auction above 1.2000 - January 3, 2023
- GBP/USD continues to auction below 1.2000 as risk-off mood heats, US ISM PMI in focus - January 3, 2023