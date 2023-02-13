GBP/USD has been struggling to gather recovery momentum. 1.2070 aligns as key resistance level for the pair in the short term. Wall Street’s main indexes look to open flat ahead of key inflation data.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery stalls as key resistance holds - February 13, 2023
- GBP/USD trades with modest losses around mid-1.2000s, lacks follow-through selling - February 13, 2023
- GBP/USD: Is the Pound ready for a bearish trend? - February 13, 2023